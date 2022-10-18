Landlord completes deal to deliver 315-home development

CKH will partner with the house builder to deliver the 10-storey Northminster scheme in Peterborough. The scheme has been part-funded by a £12.5m grant from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The £70m project is due to be completed by October 2024, with the first homes expected to be available a few months before then.

The new one- to three-bedroom homes will all be for affordable rent.

The site was previously occupied by a nightclub, a multi-storey car park and a market, all of which have been demolished to make way for the new scheme.