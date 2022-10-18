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Landlord completes deal to deliver 315-home development

News18.10.22by Alex Turner

Cross Keys Homes (CKH) has completed a multimillion-pound deal with house builder Willmott Dixon to deliver a new development that will provide 315 affordable homes. 

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The Northminster development in Peterborough (picture: Cross Keys Homes)
The Northminster development in Peterborough (picture: Cross Keys Homes)
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LinkedIn IHCross Keys Homes will partner with Willmott Dixon on the £70m scheme #UKhousing

CKH will partner with the house builder to deliver the 10-storey Northminster scheme in Peterborough. The scheme has been part-funded by a £12.5m grant from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The £70m project is due to be completed by October 2024, with the first homes expected to be available a few months before then.

The new one- to three-bedroom homes will all be for affordable rent.

The site was previously occupied by a nightclub, a multi-storey car park and a market, all of which have been demolished to make way for the new scheme.

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Willmott Dixon was invited on to the development team by the Peterborough Investment Partnership (PIP) earlier this year, before the site was sold on to the 12,000-home landlord. 

The house builder led the demolition of the buildings and handled groundworks on the site, before signing the new development contract.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of CKH, said: “We are delighted to have signed contracts with Willmott Dixon to deliver this flagship scheme for the city, which will provide 315 new affordable homes. 

“Willmott Dixon’s purpose is to deliver brilliant buildings, transform lives, strengthen communities and enhance the environment, which goes hand in hand with our core objectives and makes them the ideal partner for this exciting development.”

David McCallion, a director at Willmott Dixon, said: “We’re pleased to have now signed contracts with Cross Keys Homes for this 10-storey development.

“This is a hugely significant regeneration project, and we will be using innovative construction methods to build better, greener and smarter.

“Off-site elements will include a light-gauge steel frame, brick slips and the use of bathroom pods, which will help to ensure quality, programme certainty and environmental benefits.” 

CKH also completed a £20m deal with developer Countryside in April to build 105 homes in Great Haddon, Peterborough.

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