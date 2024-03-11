Moat said the “notable increase” in charges was because it had been given “inaccurate information” about the size of the communal hard surfaces, shrubs and hedges to be managed when it took over the scheme.

“Correcting this issue, along with the procurement of a new service contract to include expanded and improved grounds maintenance services, led to higher costs,” the landlord said.

Last week, the 21,800-home housing association wrote to shared owners at Phoebe’s Place in Lewisham, south-east London, informing them of steep rises in service charges.

Inside Housing heard from five residents of the scheme who reported service charge rises from 30.3% to 65% compared with the previous year.

At the same time, rent has increased between 8.6% and 9.4%.

The residents expressed concern about the affordability of these rises, which are payable from 1 April, and claimed they may have to move out of the area as a result.