The 29,000-home landlord was found to have breached the Rent Standard in June 2022 after the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) concluded that it had overcharged tenants.

An investigation was launched after a self-referral by Warrington-based YHG. The historic breaches occurred between April 2016 and March 2020. The residents were reimbursed in the early part of last year.



The breaches included a failure to apply the required 1% annual rent reductions on 254 properties in five extra-care schemes, as well as 48 general needs properties.

YHG also incorrectly set rents on re-lets for 780 social rent general needs properties and did not cap 128 secure rent properties in line with requirements, the judgement said.