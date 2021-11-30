Landlord hit with ‘severe maladministration’ after domestic violence victim endures further abuse and made homeless

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A housing association has been hit with a severe maladministration finding by the Housing Ombudsman after failures led to a domestic violence victim being forced to endure further abuse and becoming homeless for five months during the pandemic.
The watchdog found “serious” and “cumulative” failings in the way that care specialist Anchor dealt with a case where a resident who was suffering from a serious medical condition and domestic abuse asked to be transferred to another home.
The resident had moved into her mother’s property in 2016 to provide care and asked if she would be allowed to remain there following her mother’s death.
The 54,000-home association provided her with its ‘right to remain’ criteria and advised that her application to lodge with her mother had been approved.
In 2019 she reported she had been a victim of domestic violence and made a request to be transferred to alternative accommodation.
Anchor said it appeared that she had not been added to its formal records as living at the property and advised her to apply to be a named tenant. She would then be able to apply for a transfer after 12 months.
But the ombudsman’s investigation found that while the resident was not a tenant of the landlord at the time she made a request for a transfer, under Anchor’s lettings policy this did not prevent her from becoming a new applicant.
Anchor failed to explain this to her, and its advice that she initially register as a tenant and then wait a year “had the potential to unduly delay her ability to be relocated”.
The ombudsman found that Anchor’s failure to help her to become a new applicant, along with its failure to further investigate the reports of domestic violence as required by its safeguarding policy, prevented her from being considered a priority, or priority one, under the requirements of its lettings policy.
After its lettings panel reviewed the decision and awarded her a priority banding, Anchor failed to correctly update its systems to reflect this, resulting in it failing to offer suitable properties to the resident.
This meant she remained at the property, where she experienced further domestic violence. She was subsequently left homeless for five months during the coronavirus pandemic after an abuse incident.
Housing Ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “There were serious failures by the landlord in this troubling case, given the resident’s reports that she was experiencing domestic violence and its failure to assist her to become a new applicant.
“Along with its failure to further investigate the reports as required by its safeguarding policy, despite repeated opportunities for it to do so, this prevented the resident being considered a priority under the landlord’s lettings policy.
“A later failure to update its systems resulted in the resident unduly remaining at the property, before being left homeless for a significant period during a global pandemic, while she was also suffering from a serious medical condition.
“While the landlord apologised and offered £200 compensation in its response to the resident’s complaint, it did not fully recognise the extent of its cumulative failings.”
The ombudsman ordered the landlord to apologise, pay compensation of £3,500, and provide training to relevant staff regarding its safeguarding policies.
An Anchor spokesperson said: “This was an isolated incident and we’re deeply sorry that our internal processes didn’t highlight the issue sooner within the organisation. The safety and well-being of our residents is paramount.”
They added that the association has learned several lessons from the case and has made some changes, including giving all staff in customer and housing services involved in the lettings panel refresher safeguarding training.
It has also added a process and procedure guide to its lettings and allocations policy to make it clearer and reviewed its lettings panels cases for transfer cases since 2019 to make sure they have been logged correctly.
The spokesperson added: “In addition, we’re using our housing management system to alert users to any safeguarding issues identified in any of our properties, and for that to be shared with the lettings panel.”
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