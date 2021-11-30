Landlord hit with ‘severe maladministration’ after domestic violence victim endures further abuse and made homeless

The watchdog found “serious” and “cumulative” failings in the way that care specialist Anchor dealt with a case where a resident who was suffering from a serious medical condition and domestic abuse asked to be transferred to another home.

The resident had moved into her mother’s property in 2016 to provide care and asked if she would be allowed to remain there following her mother’s death.

The 54,000-home association provided her with its ‘right to remain’ criteria and advised that her application to lodge with her mother had been approved.

In 2019 she reported she had been a victim of domestic violence and made a request to be transferred to alternative accommodation.

Anchor said it appeared that she had not been added to its formal records as living at the property and advised her to apply to be a named tenant. She would then be able to apply for a transfer after 12 months.

But the ombudsman’s investigation found that while the resident was not a tenant of the landlord at the time she made a request for a transfer, under Anchor’s lettings policy this did not prevent her from becoming a new applicant.