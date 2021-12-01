Landlord hit with severe maladministration finding appoints new permanent boss

Kent-based Golding Homes, which was reprimanded by the Housing Ombudsman two months ago, has appointed Stephanie Goad to take over in the new year.

Ms Goad will join from fellow Kent landlord MHS Homes, where she spent four years as operations director. Prior to that, she spent 19 years in various roles at Medway Council.

Ms Goad will replace Sue Chalkley, who has been interim chief executive at Golding Homes since March last year.