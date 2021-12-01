Landlord hit with severe maladministration finding appoints new permanent boss

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An 8,000-home association which recently received a severe maladministration judgement from the Housing Ombudsman has recruited a new permanent chief executive.
Kent-based Golding Homes, which was reprimanded by the Housing Ombudsman two months ago, has appointed Stephanie Goad to take over in the new year.
Ms Goad will join from fellow Kent landlord MHS Homes, where she spent four years as operations director. Prior to that, she spent 19 years in various roles at Medway Council.
Ms Goad will replace Sue Chalkley, who has been interim chief executive at Golding Homes since March last year.
Ms Chalkey took on the role just weeks after the landlord was found to have breached the English regulator’s Home Standard after leaving more than 100 high-risk fire safety actions outstanding for months.
The provider was subsequently downgraded to a G2 rating for governance by the Regulator of Social Housing.
Ms Chalkley was originally only meant to stay at Golding Homes for six months, but will now stay in post until March to help with the handover.
In September this year, the association was also found guilty of severe maladministration by the Housing Ombudsman after a resident had to wait seven years for repairs in a home they deemed “uninhabitable”.
On Ms Goad’s appointment, Chris Cheeseman, chair of Golding Homes, said: “The board recruitment panel felt, after an extensive process, that Stephanie brought the right blend of skills, experience and passion to lead Golding Homes forward.”
In its last full financial year to the end of March 2021, the association reported a 44% drop in surplus to £4.9m, despite a slightly increased turnover of £59.2m.
Golding Homes was established in 2004 through a stock transfer from Maidstone Borough Council.
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