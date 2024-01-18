Landlord left tenant sleeping on floor for three months after it failed to tackle mould

Torus was hit with two findings of severe maladministration by the Housing Ombudsman in this instance.

As a result, the watchdog ordered the association to pay the resident £2,900 and asked that its chief executive, Steve Coffey, apologise to the tenant.

In a report, the ombudsman criticised Torus’ “excessive delays” in works to remedy the damp and mould issue. Work did not start until nearly nine months after the issue was first reported in January 2022.

When damp progressed through the property, the landlord failed to replace the resident’s bed quickly, leading to the resident sleeping on the floor for at least three months.

Torus claimed it cancelled the order for repair works in August 2022 after three failed attempts to gain access to the property, but the watchdog said there was not enough evidence to support this claim.

The association did not record any consideration of removing the resident from the home, despite “evident distress and inconvenience” for the tenant.