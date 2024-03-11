The 11,000-home landlord, which was exploring a merger with a neighbour before plans were dropped late last year, has agreed the deal with Blend, a subsidiary of The Housing Finance Corporation (THFC).

It brings the total amount that Scunthorpe-based Ongo has borrowed through Blend to £75m, after a previous £50m loan was arranged in 2021.

The interest rate on the new loan will “depend on market conditions”, a THFC spokesperson told Inside Housing. “They [Ongo] do not need to lock in now, but if they think rates are attractive then they can decide to lock in but defer the funding [at that locked in rate] until later,” the spokesperson added.