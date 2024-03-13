Landlord makes two senior appointments amid shake-up

Aster Group promoted Andy Isted to the newly created role of transformation, data and technology director, while Felicity Newman joined from Peabody as operational strategy director.

Formerly the association’s operational strategy director, Mr Isted will now oversee Aster’s strategy to “adapt and modernise” its customer service offer through digital transformation and technology.

Key to this will be effectively and increasingly using data and insights to be more proactive, invest in the right places and ultimately reshape service delivery for its 36,000 homes, Aster said.