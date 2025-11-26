Landlord offers support after resident dies in sheltered housing block fire

A social landlord is offering support to residents after a woman died in a fire at a supported housing block in Chelmsford #UKhousing

Origin said it is “supporting residents locally through door-knocking, speaking with neighbours and offering supportive conversations”.

Despite using a breathing apparatus to rescue the 66-year-old woman trapped in the property, she died at the scene.

Emergency services were called to a third-floor flat in an Origin Housing-run supported housing block at Cobbs Place, Springfield, on Saturday night, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

A spokesperson for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to a property in Chelmsford at 10.28pm on Saturday 22 November, following reports of smoke coming from a third-floor flat.

“On arrival, they found 50% of the property alight and heavily smoke-logged, with reports that someone was inside. Crews used breathing apparatus to get her out, but she had sadly passed away. Our fire investigators are working to establish how the fire started.”

Essex Police have confirmed that the death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious.

Origin, which manages 7,800 homes across London and the Home Counties, said the fire was contained to a single flat and that other residents will not need to be relocated.

A spokesperson for the association said: “Emergency services have advised that the fire started in the lounge, but they have not shared the cause with us.

“They described the incident as tragic, with no suspicious circumstances. Our thoughts are with the resident’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Origin confirmed that its fire safety strategy is stay put/defend in place.

‘Stay put’ remains the official advice in government guidance, unless serious issues are found. This means that unless a resident’s flat is directly affected by fire, smoke or heat, people should stay inside their flat, shut the windows and ensure any fire doors are closed.

The stay put strategy aims to use a building’s construction to compartmentalise the fire, particularly in high-rise blocks. But in recent years, some landlords have chosen to break from this orthodoxy.