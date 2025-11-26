Landlord offers support after resident dies in sheltered housing block fire

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A social landlord is offering support to residents after a woman died in a fire at a sheltered housing block in Chelmsford.
Emergency services were called to a third-floor flat in an Origin Housing-run supported housing block at Cobbs Place, Springfield, on Saturday night, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.
Despite using a breathing apparatus to rescue the 66-year-old woman trapped in the property, she died at the scene.
Origin said it is “supporting residents locally through door-knocking, speaking with neighbours and offering supportive conversations”.
A spokesperson for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to a property in Chelmsford at 10.28pm on Saturday 22 November, following reports of smoke coming from a third-floor flat.
“On arrival, they found 50% of the property alight and heavily smoke-logged, with reports that someone was inside. Crews used breathing apparatus to get her out, but she had sadly passed away. Our fire investigators are working to establish how the fire started.”
Essex Police have confirmed that the death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious.
Origin, which manages 7,800 homes across London and the Home Counties, said the fire was contained to a single flat and that other residents will not need to be relocated.
A spokesperson for the association said: “Emergency services have advised that the fire started in the lounge, but they have not shared the cause with us.
“They described the incident as tragic, with no suspicious circumstances. Our thoughts are with the resident’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”
Origin confirmed that its fire safety strategy is stay put/defend in place.
‘Stay put’ remains the official advice in government guidance, unless serious issues are found. This means that unless a resident’s flat is directly affected by fire, smoke or heat, people should stay inside their flat, shut the windows and ensure any fire doors are closed.
The stay put strategy aims to use a building’s construction to compartmentalise the fire, particularly in high-rise blocks. But in recent years, some landlords have chosen to break from this orthodoxy.
Messages of condolences and concern from Chelmsford residents poured in on social media. One resident wrote: “RIP. Thinking of the friends and family, but also the brave firefighters who tried to save her, they will be feeling it too.”
Another added: “We saw the fire engines and prayed everyone was OK. Very sad.”
Cobbs Place has 31 one-bed flats across several three-story blocks, including 22 sheltered housing flats.
Sheltered housing is a form of supported living designed for older people or people who require low-level support to live independently but do not require full residential care.
Origin’s retirement housing provides access to a dedicated on-site scheme manager, a 24-hour emergency alarm system in each flat and a handy-person service.
The association had sought to sell off its retirement homes in Essex late last year, but was forced to retain the properties after it received no bids.
Origin became a subsidiary of large landlord Places for People in April last year.
At the time, Places for People pledged the merger would result in an additional £100m of investment in Origin’s homes over 10 years post-merger, as well as improved local services and a “stronger voice” for residents.
According to its March 2023-24 accounts, Origin invested £3.3m in fire safety. It also “launched the first phase of our new asset management system, which will mean improved data management, analysis and insight to underpin our programmes, and we further invested in strengthening fire and building safety”.
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