Hyde Group’s complaint-handling was often delayed, did not address a resident’s concerns and appeared to require the resident to accept compensation to close the complaint, the ombudsman said.

The initial complaint was made in respect of noise nuisance, but it was the handling of the complaint that the ombudsman found issue with.

Hyde’s stage one response was four-and-a-half months after the initial complaint, well outside the landlord’s own timescales.

When the resident escalated her complaint to stage two, the landlord took five-and-a-half months to respond to the escalation – which occurred only because the ombudsman issued it with a complaint-handling failure order.