Landlord-owned investment firm and asset manager team up to build £1bn shared ownership fund

Thriving Investments, which is owned by the large housing association, has teamed up with Gresham House to create a shared ownership “platform of scale”.

The two organisations will combine resources to manage an existing fund, Gresham House Residential Secure Income LP (RESI LP), which will be renamed to reflect the partnership. The fund’s investment team will be expanded to 24 people.

Ben Fry, who was the RESI LP fund manager at Gresham House, will transfer to Thriving Investments to become its affordable housing fund director, a new role.

In this position, Mr Fry will continue to advise RESI LP while supporting Thriving Investments’ “broader expansion ambitions” in the shared ownership and affordable rent sectors.