Landlord partners with WMCA in bid to improve accessible housing offer

A housing association has partnered with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) to improve the region’s accessible housing offer #UKhousing

It will identify common barriers preventing disabled people, people with long-term health conditions and older people from having accessible homes suited to their needs.

The initiative aims to improve inclusivity and accessibility for disabled and older people in the combined authority area.

Habinteg Housing Association will deliver the project alongside the Centre for Accessible Environments, its consultancy team.

The project will then provide a picture of the current accessible housing and associated neighbourhood environment provision, and assess the supply and demand of accessible housing and good practice, the 3,200-home landlord said.

The WMCA consists of 18 local authorities and one local enterprise partnership. The project will focus on the seven metropolitan member authorities and will involve consultation with local disabled people’s groups, as well as local authority teams, social housing providers, developers and landlord forums.

Consultation will also extend to housing providers, developers and a broader examination of accessible housing provision across the UK, to shape understanding of best practices and implications for the region.

The project will run until 30 April this year.