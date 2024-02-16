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Landlord partners with WMCA in bid to improve accessible housing offer

News16.02.24by James Riding

A housing association has partnered with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) to improve the region’s accessible housing offer.

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People sitting at a table in a meeting room, one of them in a wheelchair
The initiative aims to improve inclusivity and accessibility for disabled and older people in the West Midlands (picture: Centre for Accessible Environments)
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LinkedIn IHA housing association has partnered with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) to improve the region’s accessible housing offer #UKhousing

Habinteg Housing Association will deliver the project alongside the Centre for Accessible Environments, its consultancy team.

The initiative aims to improve inclusivity and accessibility for disabled and older people in the combined authority area.

It will identify common barriers preventing disabled people, people with long-term health conditions and older people from having accessible homes suited to their needs.

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The project will then provide a picture of the current accessible housing and associated neighbourhood environment provision, and assess the supply and demand of accessible housing and good practice, the 3,200-home landlord said.

The WMCA consists of 18 local authorities and one local enterprise partnership. The project will focus on the seven metropolitan member authorities and will involve consultation with local disabled people’s groups, as well as local authority teams, social housing providers, developers and landlord forums.

Consultation will also extend to housing providers, developers and a broader examination of accessible housing provision across the UK, to shape understanding of best practices and implications for the region.

The project will run until 30 April this year.

In September, research by the London School of Economics, commissioned by Habinteg, found that building homes for wheelchair users could save disabled people and the government thousands of pounds in care costs over a 10-year period.

Christina McGill, director of social impact and external affairs at Habinteg, said: “Having a home that suits our needs is the foundation for a healthy and thriving life, but it’s something that so many disabled people struggle to secure because, in this country, so much of our housing was built before accessible design was even thought of.”

Clare Hatton, director of operations for employment, skills, health and communities at the WMCA, said: “This work will enable the region to understand where it needs to focus its attention for creating accessible and affordable homes, ensuring our disabled residents have the same opportunities as anyone else across the region.”

Leo Pollak, head of policy, housing, property and regeneration at the WMCA, said the project would “establish a true picture of current accessible housing provision and likely future demand” across the West Midlands.

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Architecture & designDevelopmentHousing Association/RPHousing ManagementLocal AuthorityPolicyTechnologyTenantWest Midlands
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