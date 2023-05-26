Landlord recovers 12 properties following tenancy fraud crackdown

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Network Homes said it has “successfully recovered 12 homes” as part of what it described as “an ongoing crackdown on tenancy fraudsters”.
In a release, the housing association said its recovery success resulted in 16 people entitled to housing being provided with the 12 much-needed social homes.
The 21,000-home landlord said legal action is set to follow in a number of those cases.
One case included catching an offender who was unlawfully subletting more than one home and was doing this through an estate agent.
Another case involved securing an unlawful profit order, which requires an offender to pay the landlord an amount that represents the profit made from illegally subletting, of £2,000 against an offender who was illegally subletting.
They were also renting out the home while they lived somewhere else.
Dillon Darbar, counter fraud manager at Network Homes, said: “We owe it to honest people who are in need of housing that we’re doing all we can to protect and provide social homes to those who require it the most.
“We remain undeterred in our fight against tenancy fraud and continue working closely with our partners to bring offenders to account.”
Network Homes, which is currently in merger talks with Sovereign, exchanged contracts with large developer Countryside Partnerships in April, to begin the construction of 654 homes and commercial facilities at a site in north London.
Network Homes’ crackdown on social housing fraud follows news from earlier this week that Hillingdon Council took back control of a three-bedroom council house after a lengthy legal battle with the resident, who had been accused of fraud.
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