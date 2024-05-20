“It continues to see strong demand for its properties, as evident from its solid operational metrics with the group’s vacancy rates on par with those in the sector, averaging roughly 1.8% over the past three years.

“This is despite the fact that Karbon’s average social and affordable rent to market rent ratio in the region where it operates is relatively high compared with other English peers at just over 70%,” according to the report.

S&P said it had a positive view of the landlord’s management, “underpinned by the group’s detailed strategic plans, conservative financial policies, and prudent risk management”.

It said: “We view management as experienced, and believe that its level of expertise reinforces the maintenance of solid credit metrics despite the headwinds in the sector.

“We consider that Karbon has a track record of integrating stock transfers of various sizes and complexities without major setbacks.

“As Karbon executes its pipeline of investment in existing assets and new builds, we believe that management will utilise the flexibility in the development programme as needed to contain pressure on the metrics.”

The agency expected that Karbon’s margins would remain just over 20% over the next three years, due to increased investments in existing stock amid higher demand for repairs and maintenance.

“Although we forecast a slightly weaker financial performance than our prior expectations, we project that Karbon’s adjusted EBITDA margins will improve after fiscal 2025, supported by our assumptions that rental growth will exceed inflation and that Karbon’s investments will remain stable, albeit elevated, through to fiscal 2027,” it said.

Scott Martin, executive director of resources at Karbon Homes, said: “We are pleased to have retained our A rating with a positive outlook as we continue to operate in an ever-changing and increasingly challenging economic and regulatory environment.

“Remaining as financially strong as possible is important to us, while we continue to invest in the quality, safety and security of our homes.

“This can be challenging during times of economic uncertainty, but the dedication of our colleagues, our board and our external partners, has enabled us to respond positively.

“We will continue to combine a sound business head with a strong social heart to deliver our ambitious strategy and build strong foundations for life for even more people.”