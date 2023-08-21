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Landlord retains credit rating after 26,000-home merger abandoned

News21.08.23by James Wilmore

Extra-care provider Housing 21 has been removed from Standard & Poor’s (S&P) CreditWatch list and seen its credit rating affirmed after abandoning a proposed merger with a smaller landlord.

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Birmingham, where Housing 21 has its head office (picture: Alamy)
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LinkedIn IHExtra-care provider Housing 21 has been removed from Standard & Poor’s CreditWatch list and seen its credit rating affirmed after abandoning a proposed merger with a smaller landlord #UKhousing

The 22,000-home landlord was placed on S&P’s list last month in the wake of its plan to merge with The ExtraCare Charitable Trust (ECCT)

However the plans were scrapped earlier this month, which has led S&P to remove Housing 21 from its CreditWatch with “negative implications” list.

The agency has also affirmed the group’s A- credit rating and kept its outlook as ‘stable’.

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“The rating affirmation reflects our view that the group will continue to see strong and increasing demand for its services in retirement housing and extra care, which will drive stable and predictable rental revenue and support financial performance,” S&P said in a report.

It added: “In our view, significant cost pressures due to inflation and investment in existing stock will be somewhat mitigated by rental increases and new units, which will drive revenue growth.” 

S&P had raised concerns that ECCT’s operating model carried “higher risk” than Housing 21’s. As a result, it warned that the bigger landlord’s debt metrics could “weaken” and liquidity could become more “volatile”.

In ECCT’s last reported full year to March 2022, the group’s surplus fell a third to £15.9m despite an increase in revenue.

At the time S&P raised its concerns, Housing 21 shrugged them off, saying it expected the CreditWatch to be resolved before the merger went ahead. 

The merger would have seen a 26,000-home landlord created, as ECCT has 4,238 extra-care properties.

Housing 21 recorded an £8.9m deficit in its last reported full year to March 2022 as it booked £20.8m in finance costs. It came despite an 11.5% rise in revenue to £224.4m.

It currently has a G1/V1 rating with the Regulator of Social Housing.

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