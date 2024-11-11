Landlord says chief executive’s 50% salary increase before leaving is ‘confidential’

Murray Macdonald, the former chief executive of Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP), received £239,407 in his final year leading the 12,000-home association, according to its annual accounts.

This represented a 58.4% increase on 2022-23, according to Inside Housing’s chief executive salary survey for 2024.

Mr Macdonald left the organisation in February 2024, before the end of the financial year. LHP said Mr Macdonald’s salary during this time was £161,193.