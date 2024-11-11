Landlord says chief executive’s 50% salary increase before leaving is ‘confidential’

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A medium-sized landlord has declined to explain the 50% increase in the chief executive’s salary before he left, describing it as “confidential”.
Murray Macdonald, the former chief executive of Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP), received £239,407 in his final year leading the 12,000-home association, according to its annual accounts.
This represented a 58.4% increase on 2022-23, according to Inside Housing’s chief executive salary survey for 2024.
Mr Macdonald left the organisation in February 2024, before the end of the financial year. LHP said Mr Macdonald’s salary during this time was £161,193.
A spokesperson for LHP added: “For reasons of confidentiality, we are unable to provide any further information.
“As our recent regulatory judgement outlines, following a planned inspection by the Regulator of Social Housing earlier this year, we have strong governance arrangements and we strive to put our customers first and improve our service to them.
“Improving the experience of our customers is very much our focus for the future.”
Inside Housing’s annual survey reveals the salaries and other pay of the chief executives of more than 160 of the biggest housing associations in the UK, along with the current gender pay gap at the top of the sector.
It covers pay in the top jobs in housing in the 2023-24 financial year, and is based on a survey of those housing associations, combined with data published in their financial accounts.
This year, the median basic pay of a chief executive in our survey was £170,385 – a 3.5% rise on the previous year. This is a smidgen above inflation (3.2%, according to the Consumer Price Index).
Median total pay for a housing chief executive has risen 6%, to £185,000. This includes their basic salary, but also any bonus, car allowance and payments in lieu of the employer contributing to their pension plan.
At the end of last year, a panel of social housing residents recommended that salary caps be introduced for landlord chief executives.
In a report focused on Awaab’s Law, the Social Housing Quality Resident Panel recommended a salary cap for housing bosses, that repairs be investigated within two weeks following a report, and repairs done within a maximum of three weeks.
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