Landlord secures £30m funding package to remove ‘restrictive covenants’

LHP, which owns and manages more than 12,000 homes, has agreed the new facility with Danske Bank, which will “support the removal of restrictive covenants” within the association’s portfolio.

The landlord said the new facility will help boost its capacity and resilience.

The rolling credit facility also comes with a 15-year term option, providing further flexibility and a source of competitively priced medium-term debt.

The deal allows LHP to invest in its homes, local communities and services.