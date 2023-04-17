Landlord secures £30m funding package to remove ‘restrictive covenants’

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A Lincolnshire-based housing association has secured a £30m seven-year rolling credit facility with a major bank.
LHP, which owns and manages more than 12,000 homes, has agreed the new facility with Danske Bank, which will “support the removal of restrictive covenants” within the association’s portfolio.
The landlord said the new facility will help boost its capacity and resilience.
The rolling credit facility also comes with a 15-year term option, providing further flexibility and a source of competitively priced medium-term debt.
The deal allows LHP to invest in its homes, local communities and services.
This is the first deal the association has struck that incorporates environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.
Kathryn Price, executive director of finance at LHP, said: “The new facility, as well as helping maintain our strong levels of liquidity, has helped facilitate the removal of restrictive covenants.
“This leaves LHP in a significantly stronger position to deliver our planned investment strategy and deliver better homes for our customers.”
Terri McCullagh, corporate banking manager at Danske Bank UK, said: “We are pleased to start 2023 with a significant transaction in England, which will support the provision of much-needed rental and shared ownership homes to people and communities in Lincolnshire.”
Centrus acted as sole advisor to LHP and arranged the rolling credit facility.
Tom Miller, assistant director at Centrus, said: “The facility has helped to unlock increased capacity that will ensure LHP are able to maintain high levels of investment in their stock.
“Centrus has been at the forefront of developing the RP [register provider] market for ESG-linked funding, where the ability to reduce borrowing costs offers tangible benefits.”
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