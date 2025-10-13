Landlord secures £36m boost from Homes England

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Abri has been awarded £36.7m of extra grant funding from Homes England, which it will use to build 280 affordable homes by March 2029.
The 58,000-home landlord is already aiming to build nearly 3,000 homes across south England by March 2028 through a £264m partnership with the government agency.
The additional money comes from a £2bn top-up to the government’s Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) which aims to bridge the gap between the current scheme and the upcoming £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP.)
Jo Makinson, chief investment officer at Abri, said: “Strong partnerships are at the heart of delivering homes at pace, and our work with Homes England is a great example of what’s possible when we collaborate with purpose.
“We look forward to the prospectus for the social and affordable homes programme and to continuing to work creatively to find ways to do more, because we know that by working together, we can unlock opportunities to build the homes our communities need.”
Sally Ingham, development director at Abri, said: “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made under the current Affordable Homes Programme, delivering homes that help people and communities thrive.
“This additional funding means we can accelerate that momentum by bringing forward more affordable, high-quality homes that make a lasting difference.”
Plymouth Community Homes and Plymouth City Council have also received funding from Homes England that will allow a £33.5m city centre regeneration scheme to get started.
The pair said the money will allow work to begin on 80 new social rent homes including flats and three-bed houses on land currently used as a temporary car park.
The 16,000-home landlord will fund £14.2m of the project through loans and subsidies and the council will contribute more than £5m towards the development, which is set to provide 135 affordable homes in total, including some shared ownership.
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