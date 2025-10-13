Landlord secures £36m boost from Homes England

Sally Ingham, development director at Abri, said: “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made under the current Affordable Homes Programme, delivering homes that help people and communities thrive.

“This additional funding means we can accelerate that momentum by bringing forward more affordable, high-quality homes that make a lasting difference.”

Plymouth Community Homes and Plymouth City Council have also received funding from Homes England that will allow a £33.5m city centre regeneration scheme to get started.

The pair said the money will allow work to begin on 80 new social rent homes including flats and three-bed houses on land currently used as a temporary car park.

The 16,000-home landlord will fund £14.2m of the project through loans and subsidies and the council will contribute more than £5m towards the development, which is set to provide 135 affordable homes in total, including some shared ownership.