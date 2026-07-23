Landlord secures £50m sustainability-linked loan from HSBC

The 13,000-home association, which operates across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, has plans to develop 1,000 homes over the next three years.

The funding is a sustainability-linked loan (SSL), with Cross Keys Homes committing to KPIs on environmental improvements to properties and working with local suppliers where possible across the UK.

Ruby Surpal, finance director at Cross Keys, said: “HSBC UK’s support marks a pivotal moment in Cross Keys Homes’ journey.

“With support from the bank, we’ve been able to position the business for further sustainable growth, while also ensuring we continue to invest in the communities we serve. We’re committed to continuing to invest in our neighbourhoods and create opportunities that help change people’s lives.”