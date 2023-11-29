Landlord sells off £150m bond to pay down debt

Optivo, which is now part of Southern Housing, revealed it had completed the sale of the bond in a stock market update this week.

The bond will be consolidated and form a single series with its pre-existing £250m secured bond, which has a coupon rate of 3.283%, and is due to mature in 2048.

The landlord said the bonds sold amounted to the full remaining balance of the retained bonds.

Tom Paul, executive director of strategy and change at Southern Housing, said the proceeds of the sale will be used to pay down floating interest rate debt drawn from bank revolving credit facilities.

He said this amounted to “repaying bank facilities we’ve drawn to fund investment into new social housing”.