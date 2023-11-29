Landlord sells off £150m bond to pay down debt

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A major landlord has sold £150m of retained bonds to pay down floating interest rate debt drawn from bank revolving credit facilities.
Optivo, which is now part of Southern Housing, revealed it had completed the sale of the bond in a stock market update this week.
The bond will be consolidated and form a single series with its pre-existing £250m secured bond, which has a coupon rate of 3.283%, and is due to mature in 2048.
The landlord said the bonds sold amounted to the full remaining balance of the retained bonds.
Tom Paul, executive director of strategy and change at Southern Housing, said the proceeds of the sale will be used to pay down floating interest rate debt drawn from bank revolving credit facilities.
He said this amounted to “repaying bank facilities we’ve drawn to fund investment into new social housing”.
As a result, Mr Paul said: “We will lengthen our debt maturity profile and increase our proportion of fixed-rate borrowings.
“As we look ahead to 2024 and 2025, all else being equal, we expect to continue this direction of travel terming out bank facility drawings in the long-term debt capital markets.”
Southern Housing has six stock exchange-listed GBP bonds ranging in maturity from 2035 to 2048. These provide long-term core funding for the landlord’s debt requirement and amount to £1.83bn.
The association also has £300m of long-term borrowing from social housing finance aggregators The Housing Finance Corporation and Affordable Housing Finance, and maintains committed borrowing facilities with banks and local authorities.
Mr Paul said the sale was part of the landlord’s ongoing programme of public bond sales to raise long-term debt finance to support investment in new social housing.
“While interest rates are somewhat higher than they were even a year ago, we continue to have confidence that our strategy of incremental capital raising is most appropriate for us,” he said.
“We don’t want to face a major finance need in any one market and want to ensure we do not face any refinancing challenges.”
Asked how much interest there was on the bond sale, Mr Paul said: “We’ve undertaken public bond transactions several times this year, building upon a strong investor following for our organisation.
“In this most recent transaction, we had multiple options open to us, with several investors looking for opportunities to buy social housing bonds. Our recent Moody’s and Fitch reaffirmed ratings and improved Moody’s outlook (from negative to stable) no doubt helped.”
In August, Southern Housing announced it had sold £88.5m worth of retained bonds in two transactions as part of a shift away from bank loans towards the bond markets.
Southern completed its merger with 45,000-home Optivo in December 2022, forming a 77,000-home landlord.
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