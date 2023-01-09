Landlord strikes £180m deal for more than 1,000 affordable homes

Ian Mitchell, managing director for housing at The Sovini Group, said: “We are thrilled to have received this funding from NatWest, who share our vision of a better future for local communities.

“At the group we are driven by our mission to create opportunities and change lives, and this funding will enable hundreds of people to take their first step onto the property ladder whilst providing hundreds more with affordable quality rental properties.

“We look forward to welcoming customers into their new homes and seeing them thrive within our communities for years to come.”

Martin Skinner, relationship manager for real estate finance at NatWest, said that building more affordable and sustainable homes is vitally important for the region.

He added: “We look forward to continuing to work closely with the One Vision team to provide the support they need.”

One Vision was one of 14 housing associations that were downgraded for financial viability in December last year as part of the English regulator’s annual stability checks.