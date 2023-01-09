Landlord strikes £180m deal for more than 1,000 affordable homes

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One Vision Housing has secured £180m from a major bank to help it develop 1,100 new affordable homes by 2025 and decarbonise its existing stock.
The 14,000-home landlord, part of The Sovini Group, said the funding from NatWest will enable it to deliver more energy-efficient homes through retrofit decarbonisation projects to existing properties.
The association’s approach to new build developments will be ‘fabric first’, and will include low-carbon heating, sustainable drainage systems and smart meters, in addition to solar panels and charging points for electric vehicles.
One Vision highlighted a recent report by the Centre for Social Justice which found that more than 40% of the population in the North West felt that housing costs in their area were too high, with 77% agreeing that social housing was an essential resource for vulnerable people.
The landlord said it hopes to use its development framework to combat high housing costs, through the delivery of good-quality, affordable homes, at the same time as reducing its environmental impact.
Ian Mitchell, managing director for housing at The Sovini Group, said: “We are thrilled to have received this funding from NatWest, who share our vision of a better future for local communities.
“At the group we are driven by our mission to create opportunities and change lives, and this funding will enable hundreds of people to take their first step onto the property ladder whilst providing hundreds more with affordable quality rental properties.
“We look forward to welcoming customers into their new homes and seeing them thrive within our communities for years to come.”
Martin Skinner, relationship manager for real estate finance at NatWest, said that building more affordable and sustainable homes is vitally important for the region.
He added: “We look forward to continuing to work closely with the One Vision team to provide the support they need.”
One Vision was one of 14 housing associations that were downgraded for financial viability in December last year as part of the English regulator’s annual stability checks.
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