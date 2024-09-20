Landlord targets increased focus on diversity with new board appointments

Northamptonshire-based Greatwell Homes announced that Gurmeet Virdi will be the new vice-chair and lead on equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) issues.

Mr Virdi, who has been on the 5,000-home landlord’s board since 2021, said he was “looking forward to taking on these new roles to further support the board in steering the organisation to providing great communities where people live well”.

He added: “I’m committed to keeping EDI high on the agenda and holding the board and executive team to account in relation to equality and diversity within the organisation.”