A Bristol-based landlord will demolish a residential block after it was unable to claim £4m in remediation funding from a collapsed contractor #UKhousing

Landlord to demolish block after being unable to recover remediation funding from collapsed firm #ukhousing

Bouverie Court was a former pub that was redeveloped into 14 self-contained flats and seven houses for affordable rent in 2011. The development was built by construction contractor ISG Pearce.

This means 21 households will need to move out of their homes over the next 12 months after the landlord held a community meeting with residents to discuss the March 2026 deadline.

Elim Housing has told residents of Bouverie Court in Easton that their homes are set to be demolished in 2026.

An external wall fire safety survey carried out in 2021 identified an extensive number of issues with the structure and build quality at Bouverie Court and the adjoining homes on Easton Road.

This resulted in a number of interim safety measures to ensure the safety of the building while a longer-term solution was found.

Elim was pursuing a legal claim against ISG Pearce to recover the financial sum required to carry out the remediation work at the building.

After ISG Pearce became insolvent and collapsed into legal administration in September 2024, the landlord was unable to progress the claim for the estimated £4m cost for the work.

Consequently, Elim is not financially viable to undertake the remedial work at the building.

It is not just small landlords struggling to complete remediation work as costs mount up across the sector. House builder Crest Nicholson reported a loss before tax of £143.7m, down from a profit of £23.1m in 2023. This was due to increased remediation funding of £249.3m at the end of 2024.