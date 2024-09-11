“The process will take all the partially completed homes back to floor slab level, from which the new contractor will be able to take forward construction,” a spokesperson for the social landlord said.

The Guinness Partnership said that demolition of the part finished 32 homes at the Meadow Grange development in Essex will start “soon” and is expected to take four to five weeks to complete.

Work on the scheme in Southend-on-Sea, expected to be made up of 221 affordable homes, stalled last June after Ilke went into administration.

At the time, the modular house builder said that with “significant incremental investment”, the business “returned to growth” following the COVID-19 pandemic, but then “faced the challenges of unprecedented inflation and a lack of land supply linked to planning processes”.

“As a result, despite a strong product and pipeline, the business has been unable to secure the further investment needed to take it forward,” it said.

It emerged a few months later that Ilke owed more than £68m to Homes England and £227m to equity investors.

In February, administrators announced that Homes England would lose the majority of the money owed (£64.5m).