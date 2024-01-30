Landlord will no longer accept credit ratings unless agency meets residents

Bromford confirmed its new approach as part of its response to Moody’s confirmation of its A2 credit rating this week.

Credit ratings are a key measure of the sector’s and individual landlords’ financial health and resilience at a time when operating margins are being impacted by inflation and building safety costs, increasing focus on existing cap and the rent cap.

The 46,000-home housing association revealed in November that it expects to meet its budgeted social housing operating margin of 36% by year-end.

On completions for the six months up to September 2023, Bromford said it was on course to complete more than 1,200 homes by the end of March next year.

According to its latest stock market update, Bromford recorded a turnover of £153m during this period.