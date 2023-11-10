Landlords allocated nearly £15m to tackle damp and mould

RBH is among 17 landlords allocated a portion of £14.8m in funding to tackle damp and mould hazards in their homes, including Bolton at Home with £2,263,700 and The Guinness Partnership with £1,267,163.

The fund, which opened in June for social landlords, is expected to deliver improvements to 12,835 homes in the region, with £5.34m in match funding provided by successful applicants.

It was announced by housing secretary Michael Gove in January as part of the response to the inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak.

The two-year-old died from a respiratory condition caused by prolonged exposure to mould in an RBH flat.