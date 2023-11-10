Landlords allocated nearly £15m to tackle damp and mould

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Social landlords in Greater Manchester have been allocated nearly £15m from the Social Housing Quality Fund to improve nearly 13,000 homes, with Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) receiving £1.8m.
RBH is among 17 landlords allocated a portion of £14.8m in funding to tackle damp and mould hazards in their homes, including Bolton at Home with £2,263,700 and The Guinness Partnership with £1,267,163.
The fund, which opened in June for social landlords, is expected to deliver improvements to 12,835 homes in the region, with £5.34m in match funding provided by successful applicants.
It was announced by housing secretary Michael Gove in January as part of the response to the inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak.
The two-year-old died from a respiratory condition caused by prolonged exposure to mould in an RBH flat.
Following the inquest, the Regulator of Social Housing asked that all social landlords with 1,000 homes or more to submit evidence of their approach to damp and mould.
In February, the regulator published its findings, which revealed a damp and mould crisis. Up to 160,000 homes had “notable” problems, with a further 8,000 so severe that they “pose a serious and immediate risk to health.
The Greater Manchester Combined Authority, which received capital funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, was responsible for allocating the grants.
The successful landlords have to match-fund by at least 25% and they must report monthly on “delivery progress”.
All funds must be spent by 31 March 2024.
The successful landlords are:
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