Landlords’ average spend on social homes jumps 14% as inflation bites

The median headline cost per home was £4,586 in the year to the end of March 2023, the Regulator of Social Housing’s annual value for money report found.

The study covers 198 private registered providers that have more than 1,000 homes. However, unlike the regulator’s global accounts, it does not include figures from for-profit housing providers.

The value for money report showed an 18% average increase in the amount providers spent on repairs and maintenance in the 2022-23 financial year.

On a weighted average, the amount spent per home on repairs and maintenance rose to £2,700 in 2022-23, the report said.