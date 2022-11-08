Landlords could use home sale loophole to swerve Section 21 ban

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Landlords could use a home sale loophole to swerve the upcoming ban on Section 21 evictions, a council deputy leader has warned.
Speaking during the final session of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee’s inquiry into the government’s Renters Reform White Paper on Monday, Ian Corkin of Cherwell District Council said he was worried that landlords would put their homes on sale to evict tenants.
He said following this, when tenants have left, landlords could take their homes back off the market.
As part of sweeping reforms planned for the private rented sector, the government is planning to ban Section 21 evictions, also known as no-fault evictions.
Former prime minister Theresa May first proposed the ban in April 2019 in a bid to increase security for tenants and protect them from “unethical behaviour”.
Under current Section 21 eviction laws, landlords are able to give tenants as little as eight weeks’ notice to leave a property after a fixed-term contract has come to an end.
Under the new proposals, ministers plan to do this by moving tenants with an assured tenancy or assured shorthold tenancy to a “single system of periodic tenancies”.
The government said this will “provide greater security for tenants while retaining the important flexibility that privately rented accommodation offers”.
Tenants will be required to give two months’ notice before leaving a tenancy and landlords will only be able to evict a tenant in “reasonable circumstances”, which will be defined in law.
However, the white paper included two circumstances in which landlords would not have to follow the rules.
It said “recognising that landlords’ circumstances can change”, the government will allow landlords to evict tenants when they wish to sell their property.
The second allows for when landlords and their close family members wish to move into a rental property.
Both grounds would not be allowed in the first six months of a tenancy to give tenants some security.
Asked by the LUHC Committee on Monday whether a ban on Section 21 evictions would relieve pressures on homelessness services, Mr Corkin said he would expect it to, but that it “depends on how many loopholes there are to the legislation”.
“We have some concerns over the way houses will be able to be repossessed to do with the need for family and whether that’s a legitimate move, and whether putting houses on the market could be gained to secure evictions and then withdraw them again,” he added.
Ben Fitter-Harding, leader of Canterbury City Council, told the committee that he welcomed the new ban, but had concerns about a potential surge in Section 21 evictions before it comes in.
“We already are very constrained, we already have to use temporary accommodation out of district and we’re doing everything we can to overcome that,” he said.
He added that temporary accommodation is “incredibly” expensive and said the council may need funding in the period running up to the ban to deal with any increase in homelessness.
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