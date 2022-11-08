Landlords could use home sale loophole to swerve Section 21 ban

Speaking during the final session of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee’s inquiry into the government’s Renters Reform White Paper on Monday, Ian Corkin of Cherwell District Council said he was worried that landlords would put their homes on sale to evict tenants.

He said following this, when tenants have left, landlords could take their homes back off the market.

As part of sweeping reforms planned for the private rented sector, the government is planning to ban Section 21 evictions, also known as no-fault evictions.

Former prime minister Theresa May first proposed the ban in April 2019 in a bid to increase security for tenants and protect them from “unethical behaviour”.

Under current Section 21 eviction laws, landlords are able to give tenants as little as eight weeks’ notice to leave a property after a fixed-term contract has come to an end.