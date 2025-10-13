Landlords encouraged to speak to RSH about potential merger opportunities

Will Perry, director of strategy at the RSH, told delegates that the RSH has sometimes been approached “quite aggressively” about potential merger opportunities.

Mr Perry explained that increasing numbers of landlords are becoming interested in opportunities in their region, to which he said “please come and talk to us”, before explaining what those conversations look like.

He made the comments at the National Housing Federation’s Treasury in Housing conference in London last week.

After jokingly responding “no comment”, he said the English regulator has a “regular dialogue” with organisations they think they may need to call on at some point.