The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) is proposing that the transition period will take effect the day the new standard comes into force to allow landlords to get staff qualified in phases.

It described the timeframe as “ambitious”, but one that “strikes the right balance between moving rapidly to professionalise the sector and improve the quality of services to tenants, whilst ensuring that providers can maintain their standards of service to tenants whilst staff undertake qualifications”.

The details have been published in a consultation paper launched this week on the new ‘competence and conduct’ regulatory standard, which will be overseen by the Regulator of Social Housing.

The proposals were announced nearly a year ago as part of the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill, which is aimed at driving up sector standards post-Grenfell.

At the time, the government said it anticipated that around 25,000 managers across the sector would be expected to obtain new qualifications.