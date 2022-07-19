Landlords have been ‘too passive’ and must take responsibility for regularly monitoring stock, MPs recommend

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has today published its Regulation of Social Housing report and highlights a concern that many associations have been “too passive” in monitoring the condition of their stock and relying on tenants to report problems.

To move away from this tenant reliance, the report recommends regular monitoring by landlords and asks the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) to consider amending its Home Standard to place a specific requirement on providers to regularly monitor their stock.

It acknowledges that providers cannot be blamed for the age of their stock or for government policy.

However, it states that they must take responsibility in a number of areas, including where they have failed to respond properly to requests for repairs, or have preferred quick fixes to structural problems.

This includes where they have failed to properly investigate the causes of serious disrepair, and have allowed sites earmarked for regeneration to fall into disrepair.