Landlords in Wales are now 100% compliant with country’s quality standard

The latest data published by the Welsh government, correct up to 31 March this year, show that there are zero homes deemed to be non-compliant with the WHQS.

The WHQS was introduced in 2002 in a bid to drive up standards in social housing.

Under the current standard, all social homes in Wales must meet a number of requirements, including being in a good state of repair, safe and secure, adequately heated and well managed.

Of the 232,880 homes managed by registered providers across Wales, 180,591 were deemed fully compliant with the WHQS.

The remaining 52,289 were deemed compliant subject to acceptable fails.

The Welsh government explained that the most common reason for an acceptable fail was “timing of remedy”, which occurred in just over half of all dwellings containing an acceptable fail.