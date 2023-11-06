Landlords join London taskforce to set out 29 proposals for developing thousands of homes

Housing associations and local authorities are getting behind a set of 29 proposals to help boost development in London #UKhousing

He urged the government to inject an additional £2.2bn in Affordable Housing Programme grant to London and reduce Public Works Loan Board interest rates.

In a letter to housing secretary Michael Gove, Mr Khan warned that “independent experts and our own planning data showing a worrying drop in the number of new homes expected to be built in the capital”.

The policy proposals came after London councils and Mr Khan reconvened the London Housing Delivery Taskforce in August and September to discuss solutions for the capital after warnings of a sharp decline in housebuilding.

The main call includes “doing everything you can to back councils to act counter-cyclically to boost social homebuilding”.

The landlords are backing the “urgent steps” asked of the government following meetings with the London mayor Sadiq Khan, house builders and unions.

If the steps are taken, according to the City Hall analysis, Mr Khan said “there would be capacity for around 5,000 additional council homes to be built in the capital over the next five years, and 800 of these new council homes could be funded with the drop in borrowing costs alone”.

Mr Khan argued that boosting council housebuilding would protect jobs and the wider construction sector supply chain.

The government was also called on to make access to centralised funding more straightforward and launch a new council homes acquisitions programme.

Other measures ministers were urged to consider include scrapping the proposed new Infrastructure Levy and removing the uncertainty caused by a lack of clarity on fire safety rules around second staircases on taller buildings, which the mayor said was holding up developments.

Housing associations and developers that endorsed the recommendations included a number of housing associations, in addition to the G15 and G320 groups of landlords.

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chair of the G15, said the recommendations “would tackle many of the key issues holding us back”.

They would “not only enable us to get building again and start addressing the chronic shortage of homes, but it would have a much wider economic boost for London and beyond”.

She added: “Housing associations are facing very tough decisions in the face of high interest rates, cost inflation and wider uncertainty. We are prioritising investment in existing homes and services, but have had to slow down the development of much-needed new homes.

“We have to get the sector building again in order to meet the scale of today’s housing crisis, but without long-term thinking, certainty and political commitment that is just not possible.”