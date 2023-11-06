Landlords join London taskforce to set out 29 proposals for developing thousands of homes

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Housing associations and local authorities are getting behind a set of 29 proposals to help boost development in London.
The landlords are backing the “urgent steps” asked of the government following meetings with the London mayor Sadiq Khan, house builders and unions.
The main call includes “doing everything you can to back councils to act counter-cyclically to boost social homebuilding”.
The policy proposals came after London councils and Mr Khan reconvened the London Housing Delivery Taskforce in August and September to discuss solutions for the capital after warnings of a sharp decline in housebuilding.
In a letter to housing secretary Michael Gove, Mr Khan warned that “independent experts and our own planning data showing a worrying drop in the number of new homes expected to be built in the capital”.
He urged the government to inject an additional £2.2bn in Affordable Housing Programme grant to London and reduce Public Works Loan Board interest rates.
If the steps are taken, according to the City Hall analysis, Mr Khan said “there would be capacity for around 5,000 additional council homes to be built in the capital over the next five years, and 800 of these new council homes could be funded with the drop in borrowing costs alone”.
Mr Khan argued that boosting council housebuilding would protect jobs and the wider construction sector supply chain.
The government was also called on to make access to centralised funding more straightforward and launch a new council homes acquisitions programme.
Other measures ministers were urged to consider include scrapping the proposed new Infrastructure Levy and removing the uncertainty caused by a lack of clarity on fire safety rules around second staircases on taller buildings, which the mayor said was holding up developments.
Housing associations and developers that endorsed the recommendations included a number of housing associations, in addition to the G15 and G320 groups of landlords.
Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chair of the G15, said the recommendations “would tackle many of the key issues holding us back”.
They would “not only enable us to get building again and start addressing the chronic shortage of homes, but it would have a much wider economic boost for London and beyond”.
She added: “Housing associations are facing very tough decisions in the face of high interest rates, cost inflation and wider uncertainty. We are prioritising investment in existing homes and services, but have had to slow down the development of much-needed new homes.
“We have to get the sector building again in order to meet the scale of today’s housing crisis, but without long-term thinking, certainty and political commitment that is just not possible.”
Sam Gurney, regional secretary at the Trade Union Congress, agreed with the call to build more council homes at scale.
He added: “We also need to ensure workers in the sector have decent conditions and access to the skills and training needed to build the environmentally sustainable homes we all need, including through the provision of quality apprenticeships.
Jonathan Seager, director of policy delivery at BusinessLDN, said: “With London needing close to £5bn a year in affordable housing investment, if this cannot be provided centrally, the government must devolve powers and funding streams to London government to allow it to make its own investment choices.”
Mr Khan added: “Since 2016, we have managed to get London building again, with record numbers of affordable homes being built. But we risk going backwards again due to the lack of national action.
“I share the frustration of many in the housebuilding sector who are infuriated by the lack of national leadership from ministers.”
It was revealed last week, however that less than half of the homes started in London in the past eight years under the publicly funded Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) have been completed.
Of the 116,782 starts under the AHP 2016-23, 55,027 homes were completed, the London Assembly annual Affordable Housing Monitor report showed.
The report did not offer a reason for the slow rate of completions, but of late it has come amid soaring construction material costs and labour shortages since Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.
Inside Housing understands that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has received the letter and recommendations and will respond to the mayor in due course.
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