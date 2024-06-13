Large housing associations are taking steps to take risk out of their development pipelines as providers spend more on building safety and decarbonisation #UKhousing

Landlords look to partnerships and scaling back delivery to reduce risk #UKhousing

“It’s a lower-risk development programme because it has fewer homes for sale.”

“That is the de-risking element of the programme. That does mean fewer homes overall and less subsidy for building social rent homes,” Mr Johnson said.

Ian Johnson, chief financial officer at MTVH, told Inside Housing that the landlord had “reduced the number of homes built for sale” over the past five years.

Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) and L&Q explained why they have had to take difficult decisions in recent years.

Senior professionals from across the sector have spoken to Inside Housing about how landlords have looked to mitigate some of the risks involved in development, opting for strategies such as increasing their focus on partnerships or scaling back development plans.

Geeta Nanda, outgoing chief executive of MTVH, added: “I think it’s the scale as well. We have reduced the number of homes within our plan altogether.”

MTVH recently reported a pre-tax loss of £80.2m for the last financial year due to the cost of fire safety provisions and the write-down of decommissioned high-rise blocks.

Charles Cleal, director and head of housing consultancy at JLL, told Inside Housing: “I think we’ve seen more of this [de-risking] in the past six months particularly and looking to free up capital.”

“Some registered providers [RPs] have looked at their development programme,” he added, with some “looking at maybe exiting some of their pipeline projects”.

“We are certainly seeing organisations look at these sort of disposals in the market,” he said, referring to new build properties either in development or with an agreement to sell them on as soon as development is complete.

These might come through in the coming months, Mr Cleal said.

The deals, however, “have been quite hard to do with falling house prices and sometimes high net book values linked to cost”.

Vicky Savage, executive group director for development and sales at L&Q, said the landlord is making use of its strategic partnerships to manage development risk.

“To further de-risk our pipeline, we have a number of strategic delivery partnerships allowing us to continue delivering large numbers of affordable homes,” she said, adding that L&Q is ready to support local authorities to build “the next generation of council homes”.

“Demand for homes remains high, stimulating housebuilding – whether it is social housing, shared ownership, or outright sale. Our business has always been flexible and financially stable enough to flip tenures according to need and market trends,” Ms Savage added.