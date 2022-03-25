Landlords may need to dispose of homes where retrofit is not financially viable, G15 finance director says

Housing associations may need to dispose of homes where it is not financially viable to retrofit and make more energy efficient, the financial services director at a large G15 landlord has said.
Maame-Yaa Bempah, financial services director at Notting Hill Genesis, told Inside Housing’s Retrofit Challenge Summit in London yesterday that there is a need to look at offloading older properties that could cost up to £100,000 to retrofit.
Speaking during a session on how landlords can tackle the challenges and barriers to forming a viable business case for retrofit, Ms Bempah and other panellists discussed the balance of retrofit with the competing demands for funding building safety and the cost of building more homes.
During her presentation to summit attendees, Ms Bempah said that 15% of Notting Hill Genesis’ 44,000 homes are Victorian terraces that are around 100 years old, and are among the lowest energy-rated and most expensive to upgrade.
Ms Bempah said that while this is still a small percentage, there is a need to look at disposing of those homes where retrofitting them is unviable. However, she said she feels that the sector is often reluctant to discuss this.
She said: “We’ve got to balance whether it’s realistic, viable and effective to our business plan to spend £100,000 on one particular property if that gets it up to EPC [Energy Performance Certificate] C, and also alleviate the building safety concerns and everything else.
“We have to look at that and be able to justify to our board whether that’s a good use of our money.
“So it’s something that we do need to consider, but there will be really a few properties that we have to just say we can’t justify the spend on this.”
Ms Bempah was joined on stage by Matt Harrison, director of the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund; Piers Williamson, chief executive The Housing Finance Corporation; Tom Copley, deputy mayor for housing and residential development at the Greater London Authority; and Martin Hilditch, editor of Inside Housing.
Mr Copley said that he understands the case for offloading stock into the private sector in such a scenario but that his concern is whether it would be replaced in the same part of London.
He said: “It will often be replaced in a different part of London, or outside London altogether, if your housing associations operate more widely. So my concern is about where older properties like that are offloaded into very high areas of unaffordability because you end up with that depletion of the stock.”
Mr Williamson said that between funding building safety measures and building new homes, retrofitting zero carbon is in danger of becoming a “poor third” in terms of priorities as he does not think there is money to do all three.
He said that some “intelligent thinking” is needed to integrate zero-carbon spending into major repair bills.
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