Landlords must be aware of the administrative challenges that will be created by the Building Safety Bill

The Building Safety Bill is a landmark piece of legislation that has been designed to remedy the systemic building safety issues identified in Dame Judith Hackitt’s 2018 Independent Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety.

In relation to the occupation of buildings, the main thrust of the bill is to create new safety obligations on landlords, introducing the new roles of accountable person and building safety manager, as well as various duties including the preparation of a building safety case and the implementation of a resident engagement strategy.

These rules will apply to any building that is at least 18 metres or seven storeys high (known as ‘higher-risk buildings’).

As to how landlords will recover the cost of complying with these new building safety measures, the bill makes substantial amendments to existing service charge legislation by creating a new category of service charges, called ‘building safety charges’.

This new category of building safety charges will cover costs incurred by, or on behalf of, the landlord or accountable person for a higher-risk building in connection with the new duties introduced by the act (eg the preparation of the building safety case).