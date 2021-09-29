Landlords must be aware of the administrative challenges that will be created by the Building Safety Bill

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The Building Safety Bill contains major reforms to the law of service charges relating to tower blocks. Douglas Rhodes explains what landlords will need to get to grips with
The Building Safety Bill is a landmark piece of legislation that has been designed to remedy the systemic building safety issues identified in Dame Judith Hackitt’s 2018 Independent Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety.
In relation to the occupation of buildings, the main thrust of the bill is to create new safety obligations on landlords, introducing the new roles of accountable person and building safety manager, as well as various duties including the preparation of a building safety case and the implementation of a resident engagement strategy.
These rules will apply to any building that is at least 18 metres or seven storeys high (known as ‘higher-risk buildings’).
As to how landlords will recover the cost of complying with these new building safety measures, the bill makes substantial amendments to existing service charge legislation by creating a new category of service charges, called ‘building safety charges’.
This new category of building safety charges will cover costs incurred by, or on behalf of, the landlord or accountable person for a higher-risk building in connection with the new duties introduced by the act (eg the preparation of the building safety case).
The bill also introduces implied terms into long leases of dwellings in higher-risk buildings, requiring landlords to comply with their building safety duties, and requiring tenants to pay building safety charges.
The bill creates a dividing line between maintenance works, which will fall under pre-existing service charge rules, and building safety measures introduced under the act, which will fall under the new building safety charge regime.
Existing service charge provisions are mostly duplicated for building safety charges, including requirements relating to the reasonableness of charges and leaseholder consultation. However, there are some significant differences – for example:
Where there has been a failure to comply with these obligations, leaseholders will be entitled to apply to the First-Tier Tribunal for an order that any service charges demanded for such works are to be disallowed.
A particular challenge posed by the bill for social landlords relates to the management of mixed-tenure estates, which often contain a combination of long leaseholders (including shared owners) and assured tenants. The fact that the new category of building safety charges will only apply to long leaseholders will create certain practical difficulties.
For example, the landlord may need to demand building safety charges from its long leaseholders and service charges from its assured tenants, which will create new administrative challenges and may require parallel consultation processes for each type of charge on what could be the same contract (eg a long-term repairs and maintenance contract that includes fire safety measures). It is presently unclear as to the extent to which this may impact on contract and procurement design.
Further practical details are likely to emerge when the secretary of state publishes the draft regulations specifying further detailed requirements relating to building safety charges.
The bill is currently at committee stage in the House of Commons and is likely to receive Royal Assent and become statute during 2022, with the building safety charge provisions set to come into force within a further 12-18 months.
While that leaves some time before the new law comes into force, landlords should consider the practical impact of the proposals now and may wish to follow the passage of the bill through the parliamentary process with interest.
Douglas Rhodes, partner, Trowers & Hamlins
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