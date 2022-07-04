Landlords must make decisions with tenants, not just involve them

Led by the Housing Learning and Improvement Network (Housing LIN), the TEC Services Association (TSA) and funded by the Dunhill Medical Trust, TAPPI puts older residents in the driving seat.

Co-production is one of its 10 foundational principles and residents’ experiences will show us how apps, devices and other tech-enabled care and housing solutions can better support people in later life to live happily and independently in their own homes.

Effective co-production is all about group work where everyone feels safe to share their views freely. This is something we’re doing with TAPPI. It can often be unpredictable and uncomfortable, but it’s always really rewarding and I can see it helping housing providers to find the right tech solutions for their ageing residents.

I want to share some practical tips on making co-production work in your organisation, too.

Ensure diversity

Co-production is all about valuing everybody’s expertise equally, so it’s vital you actively involve people who are seldom heard. Reach out to individuals who are disabled, from ethnic minority backgrounds or LGBTQ+ communities. Think carefully about the residents not yet around the table.

Guarantee accessibility

Meetings must be designed so that everyone can easily participate, including people with disabilities or impairments. Consider your venue, the format of materials and any communications before or after your meetings. Remove all barriers to boost inclusivity.

Pay participants

For the TAPPI project, we are paying the residents we work with. Reimbursing people with fees or expenses is good practice and shows that if you put something in, you get something out. Participants feel valued and this creates an environment where everyone sees themselves as respected experts working towards a single goal.

Be inventive

Support tenants to feel comfortable communicating their own views. Not everyone wants to speak in front of others or write down their thoughts. Using creativity can be an alternative way for people to share their views. I often create artworks with residents, using drawing, painting, collage and video diaries.

Train participants and staff

Giving residents a role in decision-making, when they haven’t had a say before, is a big change. They need to develop certain skills and understand new responsibilities. Staff also need to accept they will have to share decision-making. In the TAPPI project, we are training residents and housing teams, showing them that by working together they will make better decisions for everybody.

Build local confidence

Avoid creating a culture of dependency on external consultants like me. Grow the co-production capability of residents and staff so they can drive this work in the future. In the TAPPI project, each housing provider will nominate two or three people – at least one of them a resident – and this champions group will be supported through mentoring, action learning, training and facilitated group work to embed co-production in their housing provider going forward.

I hope that genuine co-production soon becomes the norm for tenant engagement. It strengthens trust between residents and providers, it empowers individuals and, ultimately, it leads to better satisfaction and outcomes for the people you support. For more information on the TAPPI project, click here.

Jolie Goodman, artist and associate, Co-production Works