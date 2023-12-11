Social landlords must provide a breakdown of the methods used to survey tenants for the tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs) who report being satisfied, says RSH #UKhousing

The regulator also confirmed a submission deadline of 30 June 2024 for landlords which own more than 1,000 homes.

It requires “the proportion of respondents who report that they are satisfied with the overall service from their landlord, broken down by each survey collection method used”. These include telephone, face-to-face, text or online methods.

The breakdown is being asked for as part of new guidance published today by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) on how landlords should submit TSM data returns.

In May, the regulator warned it would become more prescriptive if landlords tried to game the system.

The TSMs, along with the rest of the Social Housing (Regulation) Act, which became law in July, are part of a huge overhaul of social housing regulation following the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017.

The regulator published its final 22 TSMs in September 2022.

Of those, 12 must be collected through tenant-perception surveys and 10 through landlord data.

They cover five themes: repairs, building safety, effective complaint-handling, respectful and helpful tenant engagement, and responsible neighbourhood management.

The TSMs are a requirement of the Tenant Satisfaction Measures Standard, which came into effect on 1 April this year.

Providers with 1,000 homes or more must annually submit information to the RSH about their performance against the measures.

Those which own fewer than 1,000 social homes do not need to submit a TSM return until 2025.

However, the English regulator is running a voluntary pilot project with small providers to consider requirements for 2025 and beyond.

Landlords began collecting TSM data for 2023-24 in April and will have to submit it by the end of June, ahead of publication in autumn 2024.