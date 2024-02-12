Landlords search for traditional contractors to join £800m MMC framework

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Housing associations and councils are searching for traditional-build contractors to join a new modern methods of construction (MMC) framework.
The £800m framework will run over four years. It is being developed by Procurement for Housing (PfH) and Building Better, a National Housing Federation-backed membership group of housing associations and local authorities set up to increase the use of MMC in social housing.
Dozens of local, traditional construction firms in 10 regions of England and Wales will be appointed to the framework as lead contractor on MMC projects, Building Better said.
The idea of the Integrated Traditional Build & MMC Framework is to provide a compliant way to involve trusted, local contractors on MMC projects, where elements of traditional construction are often still needed, the group explained.
A growing number of MMC manufacturers supply only their systems, rather than taking the principal contractor role.
The framework will cover the construction of housing, flats and extra-care homes, and there will be a regional lot structure. A contract notice will be issued in March 2024, with successful bidders appointed in the summer.
Tony Woods, technical manager at PfH, said many of the requests from traditional contractors are the same as those from offsite manufacturers.
“Both want to be engaged early in the process, before set designs are in place. Both want a more transparent way of working with wider use of ‘pain and gain’ agreements and a simpler, more collaborative contracting environment,” he said.
Mr Woods added: “This feedback is now being used to design our integrated framework.”
Trina Chakravarti, director of Building Better, said: “Increasingly, our members want a blend of different construction methods on their MMC projects. Traditional SME construction firms have a huge amount of expertise, and we’re keen to harness this through the framework.
“Using a collaborative approach means that manufacturers can concentrate on delivering their product, traditional firms can take control of the building process and we can offer housing associations and councils a wide range of construction solutions.”
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