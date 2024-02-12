Landlords search for traditional contractors to join £800m MMC framework

Housing associations and councils are searching for traditional-build contractors to join a new modern methods of construction framework #UKhousing

Dozens of local, traditional construction firms in 10 regions of England and Wales will be appointed to the framework as lead contractor on MMC projects, Building Better said.

The £800m framework will run over four years. It is being developed by Procurement for Housing (PfH) and Building Better, a National Housing Federation-backed membership group of housing associations and local authorities set up to increase the use of MMC in social housing.

The idea of the Integrated Traditional Build & MMC Framework is to provide a compliant way to involve trusted, local contractors on MMC projects, where elements of traditional construction are often still needed, the group explained.

A growing number of MMC manufacturers supply only their systems, rather than taking the principal contractor role.

The framework will cover the construction of housing, flats and extra-care homes, and there will be a regional lot structure. A contract notice will be issued in March 2024, with successful bidders appointed in the summer.

Tony Woods, technical manager at PfH, said many of the requests from traditional contractors are the same as those from offsite manufacturers.