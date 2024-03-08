Landlords seeking loan carve-outs to meet external pressures and restructuring legacy debt

The economic pressure comes as a host of major landlords have dialled down their development plans in the face of other financial priorities, such as building safety and decarbonisation.

Earlier this week, ratings agency S&P outlined its prediction in a new report that total debt in the UK social housing sector will increase to £120bn in the next two years as more landlords return to the capital markets.

At the same time, the English regulator’s latest quarterly survey of private registered providers’ financial health found that interest cover has fallen for the third quarter in a row to the lowest level ever recorded as landlords continue to increase spending on new and existing homes.

Annual aggregate cash interest cover (excluding all sales) fell to 71%, although it is expected to rise slightly to 80% over the next year.

Inside Housing has spoken to a number of financial experts who explained that for the most part, loan covenants are not in danger of being breached, rather treasury directors are taking a pragmatic approach in the face of competing pressures.