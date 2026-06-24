Landlords should be transparent with residents about financial pressures, RSH deputy chief executive says #UKhousing

At the same time, social landlords, particularly in London, are under significant regulatory and financial pressure.

She said that when the RSH started its new proactive consumer regulation regime, some landlords were “clearly” starting from a position “way behind others”.

The discussion was focused on resident-led change in social housing. Ms Dodsworth was responding to a question on how far social landlords still have to go in terms of transparency in the new regulatory environment.

Speaking at a session at Housing 2026 in Manchester, Kate Dodsworth said that what characterises “really good” and transparent tenant engagement is having “difficult conversations about... where you put your resources”.

Ms Dodsworth said: “We see through the TSMs [tenant satisfaction measures] some of the pressures on urban areas, particularly London – lots of flatted accommodation, lots of safety remediation.

“It’s not exclusively London, of course, there are issues all around the country, but I think some of those things lend themselves to really difficult conversations, really challenging conversations.”

Ms Dodsworth said that what characterises a “really good, transparent conversation” is “rather than just handing out a glossy strategy and ticking a box, it really is about having some of those difficult conversations” about where landlords put their resources and what they do about homes that are no longer of sufficient quality.

Nivene Powell, resident empowerment manager at Housing Solutions, said its asset director spoke to its scrutiny panel about plans to dispose of homes that were not fit for purpose.

Ms Powell, who is also a resident board member at Peabody, said: “He gave the reasons why they had to be disposed of... and because they had that information, and it was transparent – costs, everything – they were happy with what the next steps were going to be.

“What it is – and this is from my resident’s hat now – is when we don’t have that information, when the wool is being pulled over our eyes, that is when the mistrust comes in.

“That’s when residents say... what’s the use of me getting involved? You’re not listening to me, you’re not being truthful, you’re sort of smoke and mirrors.

“For me, the more we’re transparent, even if residents don’t like what they’re being told, as long as we’re told, we’re happy to support.”