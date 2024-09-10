Landlords ‘still holding their breath’ for Future Homes Standard

Ruth Ryan told the Housing Community Summit that landlords are waiting anxiously and want certainty around the green standards for new build homes, which are set to come into force in 2025.

There is still uncertainty from housing associations about “what it is or how to achieve it”, she said.

Ms Ryan, who is assistant director of affordable housing delivery at the government’s housing delivery agency, was addressing a panel in Liverpool on 9 September.

Asked by Inside Housing if housing associations are ready for the Future Homes Standard, she said there is “a lot of potentially still holding your breath” to “understand exactly” what it is.