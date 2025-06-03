Landlords to report impairment charges of £407m as development and building safety woes bite

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Nearly four out of 10 large landlords are expecting to report write-downs in their accounts for the last financial year as development problems, including contractors going bust, continue to stifle schemes.
A total of 75 registered providers are due to report an impairment charge in their 2024-25 accounts, according to the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) latest sector survey.
The total impairment figure is expected to be £407m, with £276m related to social housing assets. The figure compares to nearly £350m in impairments reported by 66 landlords in the 2023-24 financial year.
Around two-thirds of the £407m total has been reported by 11 landlords, each with an estimated write-down of more than £10m, the English regulator’s quarter four survey said.
Just over half of the charges relate to sites under development, mostly due to increased construction costs.
Landlords have been hit by “contractor insolvency, delays on site and higher interest rates leading to additional interest charges, and the identification of additional works”, the regulator said.
Building safety defects, obsolete IT systems and existing properties being earmarked for sale or demolition have also led to write-downs.
A number of large landlords reported deficits in the 2023-24 financial year, mostly owing to impairment charges from development and building safety issues.
The RSH warned today: “Impairment charges recognised by individual PRPs [private registered providers] have the potential to result in breaches of loan covenants.
“Where an impairment indicator is identified, we expect PRPs to assess the possible impact on loan covenants and discuss any potential issues with lenders and auditors at an early stage.”
Elsewhere, the survey found that landlords’ spending on development and acquisition of properties fell to £3.1bn in the three months to the end of March 2025 – a 21% drop compared to the previous quarter.
Three of the landlords with the greatest underspends have reported delays in large stock transfers, the RSH explained. Over the year, £13.6bn was invested, down from £14.4bn the previous year.
“General scheme delays and timing differences are widely reported, and in addition to this, PRPs have attributed underspends to issues with planning applications and conveyancing before construction work can commence,” the RSH said.
It came as spending on repairs and maintenance rose by 7% compared to the previous quarter, to £2.5bn. Across the year to the end of March 2025, spending rose by 13% to £9bn as landlords act to deal with an increased focus on housing conditions amid the regulator’s new consumer standards regime.
Will Perry, director of strategy at the RSH, said: “Landlords are continuing to build new homes for the future, although spend was lower this quarter as landlords invest record amounts on existing homes.
“These major investments to improve fire safety, damp and mould as well as other issues are vital for keeping tenants safe in their homes.”
On shared ownership, the survey found that 17,349 homes were completed in the year to the end of March, which was an 8% drop year-on-year.
Sales in the year rose to 18,155 from 17,204 the prior year. A total of 2,533 open market homes were sold in the year, a drop of 16% on the previous 12 months.
In the latest quarter, £4.3bn of finance was arranged, which the regulator said was the second-highest level in almost five years. However, despite cash balances showing an increase, they remain at “historically low levels”.
Cash interest cover – a key metric that shows a landlord’s ability to cover its interest payments – remained at 82%.
It is expected to remain low over the next 12 months, the regulator said, with a projected sector total of 65% and over half of providers forecasting interest cover below 100%.
However, the survey found that the sector’s total cash and undrawn facilities are still sufficient to cover forecasted spending on net interest costs (£4.6bn), loan repayments (£3.5bn) and net development (£12.6bn) for the next year.
The RSH’s quarterly survey is conducted among 200 providers, each with 1,000-plus homes.
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