Landlords to report impairment charges of £407m as development and building safety woes bite

A total of 75 registered providers are due to report an impairment charge in their 2024-25 accounts, according to the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) latest sector survey.

The total impairment figure is expected to be £407m, with £276m related to social housing assets. The figure compares to nearly £350m in impairments reported by 66 landlords in the 2023-24 financial year.

Around two-thirds of the £407m total has been reported by 11 landlords, each with an estimated write-down of more than £10m, the English regulator’s quarter four survey said.

Just over half of the charges relate to sites under development, mostly due to increased construction costs.

Landlords have been hit by “contractor insolvency, delays on site and higher interest rates leading to additional interest charges, and the identification of additional works”, the regulator said.