Social landlords are using in-house staff and turning to other contractors after a Nottingham-based contractor became the latest firm to go into administration this week #UKhousing

However, Riverside said the closure will have “minimal impact”.

Riverside, which has been a client of J Tomlinson since 2017, currently has a four-year contract with the firm for upgrades to kitchens, bathrooms, windows and doors.

The contractor has several social landlord clients, including Platform Housing Group, Riverside, Together Housing, Ashfield District Council and Norwich City Council.

The firm provides a range of services throughout the Midlands and the North, including heat pump installation, refurbishment, repairs and maintenance, capital and planned improvement works, and new build.

J Tomlinson has been in business since the 1950s. Its latest accounts up to September 2021 showed a turnover of £106m and operating loss of £616,000.

Around 400 staff are set to be made redundant. Mr Davis said the board “worked tirelessly” to attract additional overall finance, but was “unsuccessful”.

In a statement on Monday, Mark Davis, chief executive of J Tomlinson, said he was announcing with a “heavy heart” that the firm would be filing a notice of intention to enter into administration after failing to find new investment.

A spokesperson said: “We are very sorry to hear that J Tomlinson is expected to cease trading. This has had a minimal impact on Riverside.

“The small number of outstanding works have been picked up by our in-house team and we are confident it will not have any major impact on our planned investment programme.”

The spokesperson said Riverside has been supporting some of the local J Tomlinson employees affected and “made introductions where we can to help them find future employment”.

J Tomlinson and Ashfield District Council re-entered a five-year housing refurbishment contract in 2021.

Paul Parkinson, director of housing and assets at the council, said the local authority was “saddened that one of its longest-standing partners” has gone into administration, “both in terms of the impact on our customers and the staff employed by the business”.

He added: “We have reacted swiftly to the news and have the situation in hand. In the short term we plan to use other contractors as well as our own employees to bridge the service until a longer-term replacement for J Tomlinson is found.”

The council has also written to all its tenants to reassure them of the next steps for those who have work ongoing in their homes by the firm.

Together Housing Group (THG) is using other contractors to bridge the gap. In May this year, J Tomlinson announced that it was continuing its long-term partnership with THG after securing a one-year extension to deliver kitchen and bathroom upgrades across Wakefield.

Helen Gibson, assistant director of property at THG, said: “THG holds contracts for whole house works, including new bathrooms and kitchens, with J Tomlinson and are saddened to learn that the company has ceased trading with the consequent impact on local suppliers and employees.

“Since THG were notified of the administration on Monday 10 July 2023, a recovery plan has been put in place, with customer contact commencing on the same day.

“The THG team are prioritising ongoing works for programmes where J Tomlinson were on site, and providing immediate practical assistance where needed.

“As part of resuming planned investment works with minimal disruption to customers, THG has commissioned other established contractors within our procurement framework to continue the programme.”