ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Landlords warned over potential £220m rent arrears spike

News06.06.24by Grainne Cuffe

Social landlords are being urged to work with tenants to prevent a £220m rent arrears spike over a mismatch between rents and housing benefit payments. 

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Jonathan Cox, director of data and business intelligence at Housemark
Jonathan Cox, director of data and business intelligence at Housemark, said the 53-week comes at the worst possible time for tenants
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHLandlords warned over potential £220m rent arrears spike #UKhousing

This financial year has 53 ‘rent weeks’ due to the way dates fall in the calendar. However, Universal Credit housing benefit payments only cover 52 weeks. 

Data firm Housemark examined the proportion of social tenants in receipt of Universal Credit and the average rent charged and calculated sector-wide rent arrears could rise by £220m.

Read more

Council housing rent arrears rise significantly, survey findsCouncil housing rent arrears rise significantly, survey finds
Housing association rent arrears rise 8.4% to record high of nearly £800mHousing association rent arrears rise 8.4% to record high of nearly £800m
Social housing REIT sees profits jump despite 10% rent arrearsSocial housing REIT sees profits jump despite 10% rent arrears

This is unless landlords are able to work with tenants to ensure they can afford to pay the rent shortfall, it said. 

It said several landlords and housing bodies had highlighted the issue.

Housemark calculated the potential cost of the arrears increase based on landlord data as part of its latest monthly Pulse Survey. 

The survey collected and analysed data from 149 UK social landlords over April 2024. 

Jonathan Cox, director of data and business intelligence at Housemark, said: “This 53-week problem comes at the worst possible time for tenants, as households continue to face challenges due to the cost of living crisis. 

“As our monthly Pulse Survey revealed last month, fuel poverty is impacting on gas servicing and support agencies are reporting record volumes with depleted budgets and resources. 

“While the social housing sector is generally very good at managing and collecting rent arrears, landlords need to continue to monitor the impact of policies, events and circumstances that will push tenants into debt and adversely impact income management.” 

The most recent Pulse report also found that a fall in eviction rates, from 0.42% in 2018-19 to 0.08% in 2022-23, has coincided with a rise in rent arrears – 2.47% to 3.35% over the same period.

Sign up for our tenancy management newsletter

Sign up for our tenancy management newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly tenancy management newsletter straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Asset managementFinancePolicy
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories