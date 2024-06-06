Landlords warned over potential £220m rent arrears spike

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Social landlords are being urged to work with tenants to prevent a £220m rent arrears spike over a mismatch between rents and housing benefit payments.
This financial year has 53 ‘rent weeks’ due to the way dates fall in the calendar. However, Universal Credit housing benefit payments only cover 52 weeks.
Data firm Housemark examined the proportion of social tenants in receipt of Universal Credit and the average rent charged and calculated sector-wide rent arrears could rise by £220m.
This is unless landlords are able to work with tenants to ensure they can afford to pay the rent shortfall, it said.
It said several landlords and housing bodies had highlighted the issue.
Housemark calculated the potential cost of the arrears increase based on landlord data as part of its latest monthly Pulse Survey.
The survey collected and analysed data from 149 UK social landlords over April 2024.
Jonathan Cox, director of data and business intelligence at Housemark, said: “This 53-week problem comes at the worst possible time for tenants, as households continue to face challenges due to the cost of living crisis.
“As our monthly Pulse Survey revealed last month, fuel poverty is impacting on gas servicing and support agencies are reporting record volumes with depleted budgets and resources.
“While the social housing sector is generally very good at managing and collecting rent arrears, landlords need to continue to monitor the impact of policies, events and circumstances that will push tenants into debt and adversely impact income management.”
The most recent Pulse report also found that a fall in eviction rates, from 0.42% in 2018-19 to 0.08% in 2022-23, has coincided with a rise in rent arrears – 2.47% to 3.35% over the same period.
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