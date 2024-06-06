Landlords warned over potential £220m rent arrears spike

Data firm Housemark examined the proportion of social tenants in receipt of Universal Credit and the average rent charged and calculated sector-wide rent arrears could rise by £220m.

This financial year has 53 ‘rent weeks’ due to the way dates fall in the calendar. However, Universal Credit housing benefit payments only cover 52 weeks.

This is unless landlords are able to work with tenants to ensure they can afford to pay the rent shortfall, it said.

It said several landlords and housing bodies had highlighted the issue.

Housemark calculated the potential cost of the arrears increase based on landlord data as part of its latest monthly Pulse Survey.

The survey collected and analysed data from 149 UK social landlords over April 2024.