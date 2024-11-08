Landlords will ‘not fool’ the regulator by changing TSM survey methods, data summit told

The comments were in response to a delegate question on whether Housemark’s forecast on overall satisfaction in the tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs) has to take into account how landlords “might change their collection methods” to “artificially improve” scores.

Speaking at Housemark’s Housing Data and Analytics Summit 2024, Jonathan Cox, chief data officer at the firm, said that the English regulator is “on it” when it comes to how survey methods can impact scores.

Housemark is predicting that satisfaction scores will dip again in 2024-25 as it takes about 18 months for service improvements to be reflected in perception surveys.

John Wickenden, research manager at Housemark, said the TSM data return to the regulator contains a “hell of a lot” of contextual data.

“So you’ve got to weigh up that risk of saying ‘we want that quick win, we’re going to do it all face-to-face, we’re going to get the higher percentage scores for satisfaction come through.

“But then you’ve got the risk to your reputation that will come as a result of that not matching your inspection score,” he said.

Mr Cox clarified that the firm’s analysis does adjust for collection method, “so the decline in perception is real no matter what collection method is used”.

“The second point is that the English regulator speaks to me regularly about understanding the impact of collection methods… so you’re not going to fool the [RSH] by changing collection method.”