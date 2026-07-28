Landlords with strong governance best placed to deliver more social homes, annual RSH review finds

Kate Dodsworth, deputy chief executive at the RSH, said that the casework shows landlords that “prioritise quality data, stress-test their plans and address problems quickly are best placed to seize the opportunities afforded by additional grant funding – so they can build more and better social homes for tenants”.

The regulatory casework review, published for the second time since the regulator launched its inspection regime, covers key themes from the RSH’s economic and consumer regulation over the past year.

It is based on the regulator’s inspections and responsive work with social landlords.