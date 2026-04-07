‘Landmark’ BLO ruling could make parent companies liable for building safety failings

In a ruling that has been described as “landmark” by lawyers, the Technology and Construction Court this week ordered Ardmore Group, the parent company of the lead contractor on Portsmouth’s Admiralty Quarter development, to pay a £14.9m Building Liability Order (BLO) under the act.

Ardmore Construction Ltd was ordered to pay the same sum last year after it was taken to court by Crest Nicholson, the developer and leaseholder on the project. The firm entered administration the day before the order was handed down and did not pay the fine.

However, the group has now been ordered to pay by the court, in what it is thought to be the first use of an “anticipatory” BLO.

The ruling is a significant step in the implementation of the Building Safety Act and could impact more contractors if historic safety issues are found on their projects.

It extends future building safety liabilities beyond insolvent contractors and means other companies within the same group could be held liable.