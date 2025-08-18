Landmark Glasgow tower sold for co-living conversion

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A developer has acquired a landmark tower in Glasgow and plans to convert it into a co-living scheme.
Vita Group has acquired the Met Tower, which has been vacant for 10 years. Its aim to convert the building into a co-living development will bring the housing model to Scotland for the first time.
Vita, which already operates purpose-built student accommodation in Glasgow, said it wants to turn the tower into a “thriving new community of city centre professionals”.
Co-living refers to private rented accommodation designed for single occupants, with shared facilities and communal spaces.
The plans come one year after the site’s former owner, Bruntwood SciTech, scrapped plans designed by architect Cooper Cromar to turn the 14-storey building into lab space.
Vita plans to replicate its Manchester Union scheme, which opened earlier this year and provides more than 1,600 homes. This development comprises apartments of various sizes, shared communal facilities such as co-working areas, a residents’ bar, wellness facilities and lounges.
According to Vita, detailed plans are being worked up and would go out to consultation “as soon as possible”. The proposals already include plans for “high-quality communal spaces” and improving connections between existing and new structures, as well as surrounding streets.
The plans would also play a key role in Glasgow City Council’s ambition to double population of the city centre by 2035.
The Met Tower is a prominent landmark in Glasgow’s city centre, located directly behind George Square, and recognised for displaying a pink graphic with the slogan ‘People Make Glasgow’ in white since 2014.
It was completed in 1964 as the Glasgow College of Building and Printing, and later became a part of Glasgow Metropolitan College.
Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow Council, said: “Vita’s plans will bring what is an emerging accommodation concept to Glasgow, one that’s been successful elsewhere and which can meet the needs of many younger residents.”
Max Bielby, chief operating officer of Vita, said: “We see a real opportunity to explore how our Union concept could bring much-needed accommodation to the heart of the city, supporting its employment base, culture and social scene.”
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