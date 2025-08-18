Landmark Glasgow tower sold for co-living conversion

Vita Group has acquired the Met Tower, which has been vacant for 10 years. Its aim to convert the building into a co-living development will bring the housing model to Scotland for the first time.

Vita, which already operates purpose-built student accommodation in Glasgow, said it wants to turn the tower into a “thriving new community of city centre professionals”.

Co-living refers to private rented accommodation designed for single occupants, with shared facilities and communal spaces.