Landmark ruling confirms landlords can be permitted forced access to homes for safety inspections

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Landlords can get the court’s permission to force access to rented homes for gas and electrical safety inspections, a senior judge has confirmed in a landmark ruling this month.
Judge Glen, a circuit judge, concluded that district judges can allow landlords to force entry to homes as long as certain conditions are met, following a hearing at Southampton County Court and written submissions from a social landlord.
This has been hailed as a “major win” for the sector and represents a departure from a ruling by a district judge last year that the court does not have the power to authorise forced access for landlords, with Judge Glen stating that this conclusion could not be supported.
The case that led to the judgment was an application by Stonewater to vary an injunction it had made ordering a resident to grant the landlord access to their home so it could carry out an electrical inspection.
When it made the injunction application in January, Stonewater had asked for permission to drill the locks of the resident’s flat so it could carry out the inspection and repair works in their absence, when it believed this was safe.
The landlord’s request to allow the forced entry was turned down by a district judge and it re-applied after making three more unsuccessful attempts to gain access, which the judge inferred had happened when the resident was not there, rather than while access was being actively opposed.
In the judgment this month, Judge Glen determined that the alternatives to allowing landlords forced access to tenants’ homes, such as committal for contempt of court or possession proceedings, are “unattractive and disproportionate”.
“It is obviously important that proper regard is paid to a tenant’s property and Article 8 rights,” he said.
Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights protects the fundamental right to respect for individuals in their private life, family life, home and correspondence.
The judge added: “It is however also important that regard is had to the safety of those who live around them if defects in gas or electrical installations go undetected.
“In my judgment, district judges and deputy district judges do in principle have the power to make an order permitting landlords to force access to rented property in order to carry out gas and electrical safety inspections.”
The judgment includes several conditions. This includes a note that allowing forced entry on a first hearing in a no-access case will not normally be appropriate.
It also sets out that landlords will need to give the court information about residents, including potential vulnerabilities, in any applications for forced entry, and should give two days’ notice before attempting to access the property.
Landlords should not force entry to tenants’ homes if the resident is in and actively opposing this. The ruling can be read in full here.
Despite the caveats, the case has been hailed as a significant win for the sector. Only last month, social landlords tabled an amendment to the government’s Social Housing Bill to win a stronger legal route to gain access to carry out inspections when other avenues have been exhausted.
Conor Turley, associate at Bevan Brittan, who represented Stonewater, told Inside Housing that the judgment is now the leading authority on the question of forced entry in access injunction proceedings, and confirms what many social landlords and their legal representatives have long argued.
He added: “This provides much-needed clarity in an area dominated by uncertainty and conflicting decisions, and represents a major win for social landlords.”
Sarah Stevenson-Jones, director of building safety and compliance at Stonewater, said: “This is an important judgment for the social housing sector, providing greater clarity on how landlords can secure access for critical gas and electrical safety inspections when all other options have been exhausted.
“Resident safety must always come first and this decision will help housing providers fulfil their responsibilities while ensuring appropriate safeguards remain in place for tenants.”
However, the decision is not binding, because it has been made at a county court. In a commentary on the ruling shared with Inside Housing, Bevan Brittan explained that it means landlords will need to take a two-step approach to gain authority for forced access – filing for an injunction to get access first, and then waiting for this to be breached.
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