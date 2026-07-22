Landmark ruling confirms landlords can be permitted forced access to homes for safety inspections

The judgment includes several conditions. This includes a note that allowing forced entry on a first hearing in a no-access case will not normally be appropriate.

It also sets out that landlords will need to give the court information about residents, including potential vulnerabilities, in any applications for forced entry, and should give two days’ notice before attempting to access the property.

Landlords should not force entry to tenants’ homes if the resident is in and actively opposing this. The ruling can be read in full here.

Despite the caveats, the case has been hailed as a significant win for the sector. Only last month, social landlords tabled an amendment to the government’s Social Housing Bill to win a stronger legal route to gain access to carry out inspections when other avenues have been exhausted.

Conor Turley, associate at Bevan Brittan, who represented Stonewater, told Inside Housing that the judgment is now the leading authority on the question of forced entry in access injunction proceedings, and confirms what many social landlords and their legal representatives have long argued.

He added: “This provides much-needed clarity in an area dominated by uncertainty and conflicting decisions, and represents a major win for social landlords.”

Sarah Stevenson-Jones, director of building safety and compliance at Stonewater, said: “This is an important judgment for the social housing sector, providing greater clarity on how landlords can secure access for critical gas and electrical safety inspections when all other options have been exhausted.

“Resident safety must always come first and this decision will help housing providers fulfil their responsibilities while ensuring appropriate safeguards remain in place for tenants.”

However, the decision is not binding, because it has been made at a county court. In a commentary on the ruling shared with Inside Housing, Bevan Brittan explained that it means landlords will need to take a two-step approach to gain authority for forced access – filing for an injunction to get access first, and then waiting for this to be breached.